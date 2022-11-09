West Bengal: 2 girls molested, iron rods inserted in private parts over suspicion of being in 'Lesbian' relationship in Murshidabad | Pexel

Two women were brutally beaten, molested and iron rods were inserted in their private parts by a group of men over claims of them being “lesbians" in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, police said on Tuesday.

As per the report by India Today, the incident came to light on Monday after the victims filed a complaint at Sagardighi Police Station against two of their relatives who assaulted them.

