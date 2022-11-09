e-Paper Get App
West Bengal: 2 girls molested, iron rods inserted in private parts over suspicion of being in 'Lesbian' relationship in Murshidabad

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 09, 2022, 06:21 PM IST
West Bengal: 2 girls molested, iron rods inserted in private parts over suspicion of being in 'Lesbian' relationship in Murshidabad | Pexel
Two women were brutally beaten, molested and iron rods were inserted in their private parts by a group of men over claims of them being “lesbians" in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, police said on Tuesday.

As per the report by India Today, the incident came to light on Monday after the victims filed a complaint at Sagardighi Police Station against two of their relatives who assaulted them.

In October, a 40-year-old woman from Delhi was allegedly kidnapped by five men who tortured and gang-raped her for two days in Ghaziabad. However, the incident was found to be fake by the cops later.

While in September, a 2-year-old boy was allegedly thrashed and gang-raped by four persons in the Seelampur area of the national capital.

