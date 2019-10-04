West Bengal: 2 dead, 7 missing after boat capsizes in Malda

Malda : At least two people died and seven others went missing after a boat carrying them from Malda to Bihar's Katihar, capsized in Mahananda river at Jagadishpur on Thursday night.

Around 35 to 40 passengers were travelling in the boat from Jagadishpur jetty to Bihar to take part in a boat race competition.

After the incident, district police and civil administrations were rushed to the spot along with the NDRF jawans. Saddam Ali, a relative of a victim said, the boat was fully loaded and capsized near the jetty.

Kausik Bhattacherjee, District Magistrate, Malda said, "Two bodies have been recovered till 10 pm and 28 persons have been rescued." He added that seven more persons are still missing. Those rescued have been shifted to a nearby hospital.