West Bengal: 108 civic bodies to go to polls tomorrow; here's all you need to know

Kolkata: Sporadic incidents of violence were seen in parts of the state which will go for civic polls on Sunday.

In West Midnapore, TMC and BJP clashed after both the parties alleged that either of the parties was giving out money to buy voters.

At a place in North 24 Parganas, bombs were found at a BJP candidate’s house.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress which had already won over Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and four other civic bodies, in its mouthpiece on Saturday urged its supporters not to resort to any ‘malpractices’ to get extra votes.

TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said that the 108 civic bodies that will be going for polls will be won by Trinamool Congress.

“The mandate is clear as people liked the developmental works done by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The opposition, just to be in the news, is spreading false news about TMC ahead of the polls,” said Ghosh.

The Trinamool Congress on Saturday also released an audio clip where TMC MP Sisir Adhikari was heard telling an unknown person to support the candidate given by his son and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

“Knowing that BJP will fail miserably even in Suvendu's home turf Contai for which he is using his father to gain votes,” mentioned the TMC spokesperson.

On the other hand, BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh claimed that the TMC supporters at several places didn’t allow BJP to campaign and also ‘forcibly’ made BJP supporters join TMC.

“People are in favor of BJP. The opposition will do better in the civic polls. TMC out of fear at several places forcibly made BJP supporters defect to TMC,” said the BJP national vice president.

It can be noted that following rejection of deploying central forces by even the Supreme Court, the civic polls at 108 bodies will be conducted by over 44000 state police.

According to the State Election Commission (SEC), CCTV cameras will be installed at every booth and armed forces will be kept to avoid untoward incidents.

Senior special observers also met the SEC on Saturday to check the last moment works ahead of the polls.

With over 90 lakh voters, 2171 wards across the state are going for polls on Sunday.

However, out of 2171 wards, Trinamool Congress has already won 103 wards uncontested.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 08:34 PM IST