West Asia War Update: US LPG Vessel ‘Pyxis Pioneer’ Reaches New Mangalore Port Amid Supply Crunch

An LPG cargo ship from the US arrived at the New Mangalore Port on Sunday amid supply constraints due to the ongoing war in the Middle East.

The vessel “Pyxis Pioneer,” which left the Port of Nederland in Texas on February 14, brought 16,714 metric tonnes of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for discharge to Aegis Logistics, officials said.

Back-To-Back Ship Arrivals

The vessel follows the Russian ship “Aqua Titan,” which reached the port within the span of a day.

Strategic Importance Of Mangaluru Facility

The development is considered significant as Mangaluru is home to India’s largest underground LPG storage facility, which became operational in September 2025. The storage facility, located 225 metres below sea level, has a capacity of 80,000 metric tonnes.

Russian Crude Tanker Diverted To India

In an earlier development, a Russian crude oil tanker named “Aqua Titan,” originally headed to China, was diverted to India a few days ago. The ship arrived off the Mangaluru coast on Saturday evening carrying 7.7 lakh barrels of crude oil.

Crude Being Offloaded Via Offshore Pipeline

The crude is reportedly being unloaded via an offshore pipeline connected to a jetty 12 nautical miles from the shore to the Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL).

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