'We're getting a morning gift in form of fuel price hike': Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury takes a dig at BJP led Central govt

While fuel prices remain unchanged but with no reduction in the amount on Thursday, the common man still continues to face issues. Voices are being raised daily in the parliament by the opposition parties against the BJP led central government. Today, West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury took a swipe at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman after she said that the government is getting crude oil at lower prices from Russia.

The Congress leader also criticised the government's stand for rising fuel prices. He said, " Since the Central govt had no answer on inflation, they adjourned the Parliament. They are making excuses of the Russia-Ukraine crisis for a fuel price hike."

While speaking to the reporters he also said that everyday we're getting a morning gift in form of a fuel price hike.

"It's quite ironic that FM has said that they're getting crude oil at lower prices from Russia but everyday we're getting a morning gift in form of a fuel price hike," Mr Chowdhury was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"We asked for a discussion on public issues but no heed was paid," the Congress MP added.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Congress Unit today staged a protest at central Delhi's Jantar Mantar against the central government for the constant rise in petrol, diesel and CNG prices.

Hundreds of Congress leaders and workers participated in the party's 'Mehngai Mukt Bharat,' campaign holding banners and raising slogans against the Centre.

The protest marked the presence of several leaders including the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President, Chaudhary Anil Kumar, Rajya Sabha MPs Syed Naseer Hussain, Shaktisinh Gohil and former MLA Narendra Nath, former MP Udit Raj.

Congress workers said that they will hold protest rallies at state, district and block levels across the country as well.

"If needed, we will stage bigger demonstrations. This government only propagates lies and the common man will not tolerate it. The Centre is least bothered about the poor of this nation," a Congress worker said.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 02:29 PM IST