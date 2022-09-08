e-Paper Get App
'Went to Delhi to buy undergarments': CM Hemant Soren's brother Basant when asked about his absence in Dumka - Watch video

Godda BJP MP Nishikant Dubey reacted to Soren's undergarment remark saying it was 'insensitive' to the families of the victims.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 08, 2022, 11:30 AM IST
There is a political crisis going on in Jharakhand, besides that the state has been news for multiple crimes of rape and murder and when the Cheif Minister Hemant Soren's brother Basant Soren was asked about his abscene in the state while the crimes were committed, he had a rather strange reply.

"I had run out of undergarments, so I went to Delhi to purchase them. I get them from there," said the JMM MLA and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's brother, Basant Soren when asked about his visit to Delhi amid recent political unrest in the state.

Godda BJP MP Nishikant Dubey reacted to Soren's undergarment remark saying it was 'insensitive' to the families of the victims. "Shibu Soren, the leader of the poor and tribals, i.e. Guru ji's son, now comes to Delhi from Dumka to buy undergarments? For the bhajan troupe, burns, burns, twitches, twinkles, frightened journalists because for this reason even after the murder of Dumka's tribal daughter and Ankita, that family did not have time," tweeted the BJP leader.

