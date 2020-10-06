'We'll write to EC..': BJP indirectly slams Chirag Paswan's LJP if they use PM Modi's photos during poll campaign

Bhartiya Janta Party's ally at the Centre Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) will be contesting elections alone in Bihar. LJP President Chirag Paswan has made it clear that it will not contest the elections in alliance with JD(U) due to ideological differences.

In a statement, the party said, it shares the strong alliance with BJP at the national level and it does not have differences with BJP. LJP further claimed that after the announcement of the result, their MLAs will form the government with BJP to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development initiative.

"My decision to go solo and break from the NDA in Bihar was borne of my conviction that if my state has to develop, then it needs a double-engine government in letter and in spirit where a BJP leader is in charge of the state work in tandem with our Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for Aatmanirbhar Bharat," said Paswan.

Chirag Paswan added that Nitish Kumar-led government has done "nothing less than looting tax-payers' money". "I request every citizen of India to travel to Bihar and see for themselves and judge whether the work and money spent under these schemes (7 Resolutions for Good Governance) have given pathetic results," he said. "Let me assure you- we will drive Nitish Kumar out," he added.

Meanwhile, BJP has "unequivocally" said "Nitish Kumar will be our Chief Minister. It does not matter which party gets how many seats in the elections".

Also, even as Paswan considers Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his role model, he won't be able to use his photos during the poll campaign. Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday took an indirect jibe at Paswan and said if any party uses PM's photos, they will write to the Election Commisssion.

"We've got to know that some Independent candidates & dozens of parties in Bihar might use photos of CM or PM. If needed, we'll write to EC that BJP, JD(U), VIP, HAM are contesting together & only they can use PM's photos. If someone else uses it, EC can take action," he said.