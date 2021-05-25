'Welcome to our Susu Potty Republic': TMC MP Mahua Moitra on raid at Twitter India office; netizens react

The Delhi Police's Special Cell on Monday served a notice to Twitter India in connection with the probe into the alleged 'COVID toolkit' matter, with two teams descending on its offices in Delhi and Gurgaon, officials said.

"The Delhi police team went to the Twitter office to serve a notice to Twitter, as part of a routine process. This was necessitated as we wanted to ascertain who is the right person to serve a notice, as replies by Twitter India MD have been very ambiguous," Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said. Earlier, official sources said that two teams of Special Cell had raided the Twitter India offices located in Delhi's Lado Sarai and in Gurgaon, on the outskirts of the national capital, in connection with the probe into the 'toolkit' matter.

However, the Congress has alleged that the "cowardly raid" on the microblogging site's offices by the Delhi Police "exposes lameduck attempts" to hide a "fraudulent toolkit" by BJP leaders. It also demanded that Twitter affix manipulated media tag to tweets of several union ministers for allegedly spreading false and malicious propaganda against the party.

