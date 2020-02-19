'We will work together...', says Arvind Kejriwal after 'good and fruitful meeting' with Amit Shah

Speaking at a press conference after the meeting Kejriwal said that the new government had already started working.

Addressing his lack of portfolios, Kejriwal opined that monitoring all others was easier if he had no portfolio himself.

"The Chief Minister's biggest job is to monitor the work of all his ministers," Kejriwal opined.

Addressing reporters, Kejriwal said he had given the heads of departments (HoDs) a week's time to prepare an action plan on how to implement the "10 guarantees" mentioned in the "guarantee card" released by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the run-up to the February 8 Delhi Assembly polls.

"The HoDs concerned have been directed to prepare a plan on how they will implement the 10 guarantees. We will make provisions for funds for the implementation of the guarantees in the upcoming budget," the AAP supremo said.

The "Kejriwal ka Guarantee Card" (Kejriwal's guarantee card) contains 10 "guarantees", including a promise to reduce Delhi's air pollution by three times. The Chief Minister also informed that a three-day session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly will commence on February 24.

When asked about his meeting with Amit Shah, Kejriwal said that it was "a good meeting, held in a cordial atmosphere".

"We held discussions on various issues. We agreed that the Central govt and Delhi govt need to work together for the development of Delhi. We will work together," he said.

Without elaborating on the topics that had been under discussion, Kejriwal said that the matter of Shaheen Bagh had not come up.