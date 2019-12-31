We will review all FTAs with different countries to protect interest of industry, traders: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Union Minister Piyush Goyal said here on Monday that India will review all existing Free Trade Agreements (FTA) with different countries to protect the interest of industry and traders.

"We decided not to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) in the interest of domestic industries and farmers. I assure you that we'll review all existing Free Trade Agreements with different countries to protect the interest of industry and traders," said Piyush Goyal.

Goyal also said that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will authorise small shops running in over 100 colonies in the national capital. He said that the move would benefit 50,000 small and marginal traders in Delhi "About 50,000 traders will be benefitted. DDA will authorise small shops running in over 100 colonies in Delhi. This move will immensely help the small and marginal traders," said Piyush Goyal while addressing Traders Conference at Talkatora Stadium on Dec 30.