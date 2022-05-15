'We will overcome': Sonia Gandhi at Congress Chintan Shivir

Congress party president Sonia Gandhi who kicked off the party’s 'Chintan Shivir' with a message of the dire need for reforms within the party, has concluded it on a positive note by saying, "we will overcome."

"This is what is our determination and Navsankalp," she added.

Addressing the valedictory session of the Shivir, Sonia said that the Shivir proved to be very useful and productive.

"I got the summary of panels made for the Shivir and it will help us in formulating our policies and manifestos," said the Congress president adding that the recommendations of the penal for the organization will be implemented very soon.

Making an emotional statement, Sonia said, "last night I took my dinner with my large family and I was touched when a young party leader had also expressed the same feeling. We have to disperse from here with the same emotion."

Talking about the Bharat Jodo Yatra, she further said, "we will have to find a way to accommodate seniors like me to easily participate without running out of breath."

Key points made by Sonia Gandhi:

- Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kashmir to Kanyakumari for communal harmony from October 2nd.

- Second phase of Jan Jagran Abhiyan from June 15th.

- Formation of task force for internal reforms aiming at the General Elections 2024.

- An advisory committee to advise on political issues along with CWC.

ALSO READ Chintan Shivir: Final deliberations underway to usher reforms in Congress

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 07:19 PM IST