'We will go to Delhi on July 22 and sit outside Parliament': BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, says 'farmers protest will continue'

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday told that the farmers protest against Centre's three laws will continue. He said, "we will go to Delhi on July 22 and sit outside the Parliament and alleged that the Centre is not willing for talks."

At Ghazipur, farmer leader and BKU national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait has been leading the charge.

With the protest over the Centre's farm laws in its eighth month now, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) has adopted a new strategy to balance the number of protesters at the Ghazipur border.

The directions are simple - one village, 10 people and 15 days.

The BKU is part of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmers' unions.

The BKU has a large support base in Uttar Pradesh, especially the western part of the state, besides Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan, from where scores of people have joined the ongoing protest at Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border.