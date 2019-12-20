'We will get through this together': Jamia VC pens emotional letter to students

The passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in both the Houses has created commotion in the entire country. Protests escalated over the Act, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

The students at the Jamia Milia Islamia University had also staged a protest on Sunday. However, the protests soon turned violent. Several protesters and policemen sustained injuries outside the University on December 15. At least three buses were set on fire and other public properties were also damaged in the protest. The police allegedly entered and ransacked the campus, beating up the students.

Several people from all over the world stood in support for the students. Film and sports personalities, politicians, top universities around the world condemned the police brutality in Jamia.