'We will get through this together': Jamia VC pens emotional letter to students

The passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in both the Houses has created commotion in the entire country. Protests escalated over the Act, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.
The students at the Jamia Milia Islamia University had also staged a protest on Sunday. However, the protests soon turned violent. Several protesters and policemen sustained injuries outside the University on December 15. At least three buses were set on fire and other public properties were also damaged in the protest. The police allegedly entered and ransacked the campus, beating up the students.
Several people from all over the world stood in support for the students. Film and sports personalities, politicians, top universities around the world condemned the police brutality in Jamia.
Jamia Milia Islamia University's Vice Chancelor Najma Akhtar has on Saturday, December 20 penned a heartfelt note for the students. She requested students to stay united against rumours and media distortions.
She assured the students that the university is looking into their demands.
Even as she stressed upon the need for protests to be peaceful, she termed the police entry into the university campus as unauthorised and unfortunate.
"Complaints have been lodged in this regard with the police and the ministry. Rest assured that justice will be provided." the VC''s note read.
(With Inputs from IANS)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)