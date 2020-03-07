‘We will come to know who our real friends are in International arena’: S Jaishankar

While speaking about United Nations Human Rights Commission (UNHRC)’s stand on the new citizenship law, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said UNHRC director Michelle Bachelet Jeria has been wrong before as well.

"Sure, she has been wrong before. I have seen reports on Jammu and Kashmir by the same body, how carefully they skirt around the cross border terror problem as if it’s nothing to do with the country next door," External Affairs Minister said.

While talking on if India has not been able to explain position on CAA or has been misunderstood, Jaishankar said: "there are sections of the world outside the media. I engage in governments. I was in Brussels, I had 27 foreign ministers in a room to whom I was talking."

"Point we make on CAA is that it can't be anybody's case that a government and Parliament doesn't have the right to set terms of citizenship. We have tried to reduce a large number of stateless people we have in this country. Everybody, when they look at citizenship, has a context," he further added.