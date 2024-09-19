'We Will Be Watching The Govt': Kolkata Doctors Partially Call Off Strike After 40 Days; Watch Video

@manogyaloiwal

Kolkata, September 19: The West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front, protesting against the horrific rape and murder of a junior woman doctor that took place in Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital on August 9, announced that the doctors would call off their strike on Friday (September 20). The juinor doctors will return to work on Saturday and emergency services will resume. However, OPD services will continue to remain suspended.

Dr Aqeeb, a protesting doctor, addressing the medicos said: "On the 41st day of the protest, West Bengal Junior Doctors Front wants to say that we achieved a lot during our agitation, but many things remain unachieved. We made the Kolkata Commissioner of Police resign and the DME, DHS resign. But this doesn't mean the agitation is over. We will take it forward in a new way."

"We have received a directive from Nabanna after our meeting with the Chief Secretary yesterday (September 18). In the directive, we have been assured that safety and security implementations will be made, but it has not been specified when...Tomorrow we are organising a rally from Swasthya Bhawan to the CGO complex and end our protest. We will keep a close watch on the administration after we resume our duties," he added.

"The West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front has announced their decision to wind down the protest, demanding justice for the RG Kar rape and murder victim. Much gratitude to them for a spirited fight. We have come some distance but haven’t achieved our objective. The fight will continue," posted BJP's Amit Malviya on X.