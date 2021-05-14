'We were told we shall get 70 PSA plants...': Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi, slams Centre for its 'indecisiveness'

Amid a massive spike in COVID-19 cases in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has on Friday written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the supply of PSA (Pressure Swing Adsorption) plants to the hospitals in the state.
"For quite some time now, GOI apparently has been contemplating to suppy PSA plants to hospitals in the state. But the matter is not progressing much. Priorities are being fixed and re-fixed, implementing agencies (NHAI, DRDO) are being settled and re-settled, quota for West Bengal is being downwardly revised and further downwardly revised everyday," wrote Mamata. "We were told we shall get 70 PSA plants, now we are told that we shall get 4 in the first phase with no clarity on the remaining PSA plants," she added.
Requesting PM Modi to fix the quota of PSA plants "justly, fairly and quickly", she also slammed the Centre for its indecisiveness.
"Our own supplementary PSA installation plans by our state agencies and on the strength of our own funds are getting disturbed because of the indecisiveness at Delhi," the CM wrote.
Meanwhile, as farmers in West Bengal received the first installment of funds under the PM-KISAN scheme on Friday, Mamata Banerjee hit out at the Centre, accusing it of dilly-dallying over the transfer of funds to beneficiaries in the state.
In an open letter to farmers, Banerjee also said the decision to extend the benefits of the scheme to eligible farmers in Bengal was a result of her government's "continuous fight".
"In 2018, the West Bengal government had started the Krishak Bandhu scheme that went on to become a model for the entire country. After this in 2019, the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi was launched. Comparatively, the state's programme is better because it offers more benefits to farmers... we are planning to add incentives to our scheme in the near future," she said.