'We were told we shall get 70 PSA plants...': Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi, slams Centre for its 'indecisiveness'

Amid a massive spike in COVID-19 cases in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has on Friday written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the supply of PSA (Pressure Swing Adsorption) plants to the hospitals in the state.

"For quite some time now, GOI apparently has been contemplating to suppy PSA plants to hospitals in the state. But the matter is not progressing much. Priorities are being fixed and re-fixed, implementing agencies (NHAI, DRDO) are being settled and re-settled, quota for West Bengal is being downwardly revised and further downwardly revised everyday," wrote Mamata. "We were told we shall get 70 PSA plants, now we are told that we shall get 4 in the first phase with no clarity on the remaining PSA plants," she added.

Requesting PM Modi to fix the quota of PSA plants "justly, fairly and quickly", she also slammed the Centre for its indecisiveness.

"Our own supplementary PSA installation plans by our state agencies and on the strength of our own funds are getting disturbed because of the indecisiveness at Delhi," the CM wrote.