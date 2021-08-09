'We want to make this country TB-free by 2025': Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday that the government aims to make country TB-free (tuberculousis) by 2025. According to data provided by the Union health ministry in Lok Sabha in the last week, India reported 1.8 million TB cases between January and December 2020 as compared to 2.4 million the year before.

Mansukh Mandaviya said, "Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, definition of health has been comprehensive. "In coming days, India will achieve its target of making health sector more robust," he added.

Apart from him Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla also said time has come to end deadly diseases in this country. "We need to make collective efforts to win against TB, poverty and malnutrition are two main reasons for TB," he added saying elected representatives need to ensure steps for the eradication of the disease.