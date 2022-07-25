'We should not give importance': Kiren Rijiju after Mehbooba Mufti accuses former President Ram Nath Kovind of spreading BJP's agenda | ANI Photo

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday took a jibe at former President Ram Nath Kovind and accused him of fulfilling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s political agenda at the cost of the Constitution.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "The outgoing President leaves behind a legacy where the Indian Constitution was trampled upon umpteenth times. Be it scrapping of Article 370,CAA or the unabashed targeting of minorities & Dalits, he fulfilled BJPs political agenda all at the cost of the Indian Constitution."

Commenting on Mufti's remark, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "We should not give importance to anyone's statement given in a wrong way."

Earlier today, Droupadi Murmu was sworn in as India's 15th President at an impressive ceremony in the packed and historic Central Hall of Parliament.

The 64-year-old defeated Opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha to become the first tribal and the second woman to hold the top constitutional post. Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and Murmu arrived in Parliament in a ceremonial procession ahead of the oath ceremony.

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana administered the oath of office of the President to her in the Central Hall of Parliament.

