'We salute you': Twitter hails Assam police officers taking care of babies while their mothers write exam

Women are the pioneers of nation. Indian culture attaches great importance to women, comprising half of world’s population. Women are also usually know to be great at juggling work and home. A photo showing two police personnel taking care of two babies, while their mothers were appearing the exam, is winning hearts on the internet.

The incident occurred in Assam on Sunday when some women police officers helped take care of babies while their mothers wrote the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) exam. The TET examination, which was conducted across Assam on November 10, is the minimum basic requirement for teachers to to teach classes I to VIII in India. The examination is divided into two sets, one for teachers applying to teach classes I to V while the second is for those who want to tech VI to VIII.

Assam Police shared the picture with a caption, "Mother is a verb. It’s something you do, not just who you are! Assam Police personnel in Darrang district taking care of the lil’ ones, while their mothers write the TET Exam."