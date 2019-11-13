'We salute you': Twitter hails Assam police officers taking care of babies while their mothers write exam

Women are the pioneers of nation. Indian culture attaches great importance to women, comprising half of world’s population. Women are also usually know to be great at juggling work and home. A photo showing two police personnel taking care of two babies, while their mothers were appearing the exam, is winning hearts on the internet.
The incident occurred in Assam on Sunday when some women police officers helped take care of babies while their mothers wrote the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) exam. The TET examination, which was conducted across Assam on November 10, is the minimum basic requirement for teachers to to teach classes I to VIII in India. The examination is divided into two sets, one for teachers applying to teach classes I to V while the second is for those who want to tech VI to VIII.
Assam Police shared the picture with a caption, "Mother is a verb. It’s something you do, not just who you are! Assam Police personnel in Darrang district taking care of the lil’ ones, while their mothers write the TET Exam."
As the TET examination took place at the center, the two police officers, who were on duty at the Darrang district, took care of the babies. In the picture, the two women can be seen holding two babies in their arms and taking care of them.
The photo garnered a lot of respect and praise on Twitter for both the cops as well as the mothers giving the exam. Some said the gesture was "sweet" while others saluted the cops' dedication.
Here's what netizens said:
