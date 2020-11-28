'We renamed Faizabad, Allahabad...': In Hyderabad to campaign for GHMC polls, Yogi Adityanath talks about renaming city

In 2018, the Uttar Pradesh government had approved the renaming of Faizabad and Allahabad divisions as Ayodhya and Prayagraj respectively. The decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Prayagraj division comprises Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Fatehpur and Pratapgarh districts, while Ayodhya division includes Ayodhya, Ambedkarnagar, Sultanpur, Amethi and Barabanki districts.

He added, "Under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah repealed Article 370, giving full freedom to the people of Hyderabad and Telangana to purchase land in Jammu and Kashmir."

Taking a jibe at the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, Adityanath said, "In Bihar, a newly-elected MLA of AIMIM declined to utter word 'Hindustan' during oath-taking. They will live in Hindustan but when it comes to taking oath in the name of Hindustan, they hesitate. This shows the true face of AIMIM."