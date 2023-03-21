‘We patched up’: Delhi woman after being thrashed, pushed inside car by fiance in viral video near Mangolpuri flyover

Twitter

New Delhi: Days after a video went viral showing a woman being thrashed and pushed inside a car by a man near Mangolpuri flyover in Delhi, prompting police action, the women said the incident happened after a fight with her fiance over a misunderstanding that has now been resolved.

"The incident that happened was because of a misunderstanding between me and my fiance...we had a fight over a personal reason, later we patched up. I want to thank Delhi Police for being available 24 hours for the safety of girls," said the girl in a self-made video thanking Delhi police for its proactiveness.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The incident occurred on the night of March 18.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Delhi police's action after video went viral

The Delhi Police had traced the woman and her fiance who was seen pushing her into the cab after an altercation in Mangolpuri.

DCP of Outer Delhi Harender Kumar Singh had said that they got a PCR call regarding this by an onlooker after which an FIR under section 365 of the IPC was lodged and teams were formed to look into it.

The cab owner was identified as Deepak, a resident of Gurugram and a team was sent to his house.

Police learnt this car was sold to many persons and was also being used by many drivers. The drivers used to take bookings through Ola.

"Finally, we traced the last driver who was operating it. He told us he got a booking from Rohini to Vikaspuri by a girl and two boys. On the way they had a fight. We traced the girl and the boys on the basis of their booking. They told us that due to an altercation the girl got down the car and her friend forcefully got her back into the car," the official said to news agency IANS.

(With inputs from IANS)