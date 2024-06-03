'We Just Have To Wait & See,' Says Congress Veteran Sonia Gandhi On Exit Polls Predictions

New Delhi: A day before the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Monday said to just wait and see.

Sonia along with Rahul Gandhi paid floral tributes to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Karunanidhi. When asked about her opinion on the exit poll prediction and her expectations for the counting of votes to be held tomorrow, June 4, Sonia Gandhi said, "We just have to wait and see."

We have to just wait and see. We are very hopeful that our results are completely the opposite of what the exit poll is saying.



Sonia Gandhi made the statement while leaving the DMK office after paying tributes.

Prediction Made By Majority Of Exit Polls

Notably, the majority of the exit polls have predicted the BJP-led NDA forming the government at the Centre with a majority.

Earlier, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh termed the exit polls as a "Psychological game" and said that there will be a huge difference in exit polls and results on June 4.

"The outgoing PM, the person who will have to leave for sure on June 4 has conspired all these things and has managed the exit polls. There will be a huge difference in exit polls and results of June 4. INDIA Alliance had a meeting yesterday, we had detailed discussions on numbers, it's impossible that INDIA Alliance will get anything below 295," he said.

Sonia Gandhi On Number Of Seats INDIA Bloc Would Win

While in conversation with reporters in Delhi, on being asked about the number of seats the INDIA bloc would win in the Lok Sabha polls, Rahul Gandhi jokingly replied, "Sidhu Moose Wala ka song suna hai aapne?" (Have you heard Sidhu Moose Wala's song) referring to "295"; he replied 295 seats.

#WATCH | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says, "It is not exit poll, it is Modi media poll. It is his fantasy poll."



According to India Today-Axis My India exit polls, NDA is predicted to win 361-401 seats in the Lok Sabha polls. The INDIA bloc is expected to win 131-166 seats, it said and gave 8 to 20 seats to other parties.

The Republic PMarq exit poll gave 359 of 543 seats to NDA, 154 to INDIA bloc, and 30 to others. Republic Matrize poll gave 353-368 seats to NDA, 118-113 to the INDIA bloc, and 43-48 to others. The NewsX Dynamics gave 371 seats to NDA, 125 to INDIA bloc, and 47 to others.