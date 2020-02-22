'We Inna Hindustan': Rap song on Jamia violence goes viral

Two months after the alleged police brutality at the Jamia Millia Islamia, the event has now been immortalised in song. Well, after a fashion.
A rap music video making the rounds on social media has piqued the interest of many.
"...many students ran inside in panic, and locked the door...do minute mein police ne gusse meh darwaza toda..." the rapper says as the video switches to footage from the incident.
The song goes on to recount how the police hit the students with lathis and injured them.
"Kyunki jiska farz ho harpal tumko bachana...wahin hamla karde tumpe...toh khatam insaaniyat wahin!" the singer says.
Since being posted on Twitter, the song has been shared several hundred times. The rapper in question is VOID. He had posted the video on Instagram around two weeks ago. The video is a part of a longer song called "We inna Hindustan" that has been posted on YouTube.
"The faces carrying Ambedkar's photo and book of constitution in rallies, the voices that echo in slogans that speak of an undivided, democratic India - that's the dissent we dare to raise. We Inna Hindustan, is the dissent we sing along - against all these atrocities, against this Government sponsored Fascism," says part of the description below the YouTube video.
As the singers says, "We're protest poets not afraid of ya guns.
The song has also found favour with netizens. Many hailed it as being "brilliant".
Take a look at some of the reactions:
On December 15, police had used batons and teargas shells to disperse a violent mob during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) a few metres away from the varsity. They had entered the university campus, saying rioters had taken shelter there. However, Jamia students had denied that they were involved in the violence and had alleged police brutality on those studying in the library.
More recently, a fresh set of videos of the Jamia violence have emerged. In a video that emerged on February 16, paramilitary and police personnel can be seen thrashing students in the library. Two other videos, which appeared hours later, showed some youths with covered faces entering the library.
In the February 17 video, police personnel can be seen raining batons on students who were trying to escape. Women students can be seen moving out while pleading with the police and one of the policemen is seen breaking a camera.
While the source and authenticity of the videos could not be established, both sides continue to point fingers at the other for provoking the violence that spilled all over the country.
Also in February, Mohammad Mustafa, a second-year MA student who got injured during the protest at Jamia Millia Islamia in December, filed a compensation case of Rs 1 crore against the Delhi Police in the High Court.
