'We Inna Hindustan': Rap song on Jamia violence goes viral

Two months after the alleged police brutality at the Jamia Millia Islamia, the event has now been immortalised in song. Well, after a fashion.

A rap music video making the rounds on social media has piqued the interest of many.

"...many students ran inside in panic, and locked the door...do minute mein police ne gusse meh darwaza toda..." the rapper says as the video switches to footage from the incident.

The song goes on to recount how the police hit the students with lathis and injured them.

"Kyunki jiska farz ho harpal tumko bachana...wahin hamla karde tumpe...toh khatam insaaniyat wahin!" the singer says.