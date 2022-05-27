'We hope to get justice in HC', says Abhay Singh Chautala after Om Prakash Chautala gets 4 years jail in disproportionate assets case

Abhay Singh Chautala | ANI Photo

After Rouse Avenue Court on Friday sentenced former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala to four years imprisonment in a disproportionate assets case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), his son Abhay Singh Chautala said he believes in the Indian justice system and hopes to get justice in the High Court.

"We're speaking about verdict with our lawyers. OP Chautala is a strong, courageous man. He has seen several highs & lows. We believe in Indian justice system & hope to get justice in High Court," the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader told news agency ANI.

Earlier in the day, Special Judge Vikas Dhull sentenced Om Prakash Chautala to four years of imprisonment and ordered to send him immediately to the custody of Tihar Jail. The court ordered to confiscate four properties of him and also imposed a fine of Rs 50 lakh.

According to the order passed by the court, out of Rs 50 lakh fine amount, Rs 5 lakh would be given to the CBI. The court also refused to grant 10 days' time to surrender to Chautala as requested by his lawyer Harsh Sharma.