We hope Afghanistan's territory is not used by LeT, JeM, other terror groups: India at UNHRC amid Taliban takeover

Noting that stability in Afghanistan is essential for peace and security in the region, India on Tuesday hoped that territory of the country is used by terrorist groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) to threaten any other country.

During a special session of the UN Human Rights Council on Afghanistan, India said that while the security situation remains precarious, a grave humanitarian crisis is unfolding.

"Everyone is concerned about the increasing violations of fundamental rights of Afghan citizens. Afghans are worried whether their right to live with dignity would be accepted," India's Permanent Representative to UN in Geneva Indra Mani Pandey said.

The session of Human rights council was held on 'serious human rights concerns and situation in Afghanistan' "Stability in Afghanistan is linked to the peace and security in the region. We hope the situation in Afghanistan does not pose a challenge to its neighbours and territory of Afghanistan is not allowed to be used by terrorist groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) to threaten any other country," he said.

India also expressed hope for an inclusive and broad-based dispensation in Afghanistan, adding that voices of Afghan women, aspirations of Afghan children, and rights of minorities must be respected.

"A broad-based representation would help the arrangement gain more acceptability and legitimacy," Pandey said.

He said the international community must ensure full support to the people of Afghanistan in their desire for peace, stability and security in the country and to enable all Afghans including women, children and minorities to live in peace and dignity.

The envoy said thousands of people who have been internally displaced are facing an acute shortage of food, medical care and shelter.

"The basic rights of civilians, children and women including freedom of speech and opinion, access to education and medical care have been drastically hampered due to the ongoing situation. We call upon all parties concerned to allow unhindered access to international assistance for all those who are in need of it," he said.

Advertisement

During the session, top UN human rights official Michelle Bachelet said she had received credible reports of serious violations committed by the Taliban in Afghanistan, including summary executions of civilians and restrictions on women and on protests against their rule.

Pandey said that India is closely monitoring the closely evolving situation in Afghanistan, "As a neighbour of Afghanistan, the current situation in the country is of great concern to India. We are closely monitoring the closely evolving situation in Afghanistan. We continue to call upon the parties concerned to maintain law and order, ensure the safety and security of all, and observe human rights and international humanitarian law," he said.

Asserting that India has always stood for peaceful, progressive and prosperous Afghanistan, the envoy said New Delhi has contributed significantly in recent years to the development of the country including large infrastructure projects, connectivity, humanitarian assistance, human resource development, and capacity building and High Impact Community Development Projects.

He said India stands ready to assist the people of Afghanistan in fulfilling their aspirations.

"We have undertaken projects in the area of power, water supply, road connectivity, education, agriculture and capacity building. India has always stood for a peaceful, progressive, and prosperous Afghanistan. We stand ready to assist the people of Afghanistan in fulfilling their aspirations. We hope the situation stabilizes soon and parties concerned address humanitarian and security issues," he added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 07:35 PM IST