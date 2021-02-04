'We haven't named anybody in the FIR': Delhi Police counters reports on FIR against Greta Thunberg for tweet on farmers' protest

Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg's tweet on farmers' protest has stirred a new controversy, with Delhi Police filing an FIR against the 18-year-old.
Earlier during the day, it was reported that the Delhi Police had charged Thunberg with Section 153A (promoting enimity between different groups on grounds of religion, race) and Section 120B (criminal conspiracy).
However, when asked if the Police has named Thunberg in an FIR, Praveer Ranjan, Special Commissioner of Police (CP), Delhi Police countered reports and said, "We haven't named anybody in the FIR, it's only against the creators of toolkit which is a matter of investigation & Delhi Police will be investigating that case."
"Sections in FIR are 124 A IPC-spreading disaffection against Govt of India, it's regarding sedition, 153 A-promoting hatred amongst various communities on social/cultural/religious grounds, same is 153 & 120 B for criminal conspiracy to give shape to such a plan," Ranjan added.
Meanwhile, Delhi Police on Twitter informed that a criminal case against the creators of the 'Toolkit document' has been registered.
"Delhi Police has taken cognizance of a 'Toolkit Document' found on a social media platform that predates and indicates a copycat execution of a conspiracy behind the 26Jan violence. The call was to wage economic, social, cultural and regional war against India," read a tweet by Delhi Police.
"A criminal case against the creators of the 'Toolkit document' has been registered; investigation has been taken up. #ToolkitBooked," Delhi Police added.
Hours after Delhi Police booked Thunberg for her tweets on farmers' protest, the 18-year-old reiterated her support for the farmers and said that 'no amount of hate, threats or human rights violations will ever change that."
Taking to Twitter, the teen activist said, "I still #StandWithFarmers and support their peaceful protest. No amount of hate, threats or violations of human rights will ever change that. #FarmersProtest"
The action against Thunberg comes a day after the Ministry of External Affairs said that resorting to sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially by celebrities and known public figures, is neither accurate nor responsible.
"The Parliament of India, after a full debate and discussion, passed reformist legislation relating to the agricultural sector. These reforms give expanded market access and provide greater flexibility to farmers. They also pave the way for economically and ecologically sustainable farming," the MEA said.
Meanwhile, Twitterati trolled Delhi Police for the FIR against the teen activist. "Dear @DelhiPolice could you please find Komal Sharma & Deep Sidhu before tracking & arresting Greta Thunberg," a Twitter user wrote. "They’ll get to Greta Thunberg before they can find Komal Sharma," wrote another Twitter user.
For the uninitiated, Thunberg, on Wednesday, had tweeted in solidarity with the farmers and their protest in India. "We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India," Thunberg had tweeted on Tuesday, tagging a CNN news report headlined: "India cuts internet around New Delhi as protesting farmers clash with police." She also shared "a toolkit for those who want to help".
"Here's a toolkit if you want to help," tweeted Thunberg, which takes the user to a document containing details on ways to support the protest.
In the document, various urgent actions, including creating a Twitter storm and protesting outside Indian embassies, were listed which were needed to be taken to support farmers' protest.