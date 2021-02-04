'We haven't named anybody in the FIR': Delhi Police counters reports on FIR against Greta Thunberg for tweet on farmers' protest

Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg's tweet on farmers' protest has stirred a new controversy, with Delhi Police filing an FIR against the 18-year-old.

Earlier during the day, it was reported that the Delhi Police had charged Thunberg with Section 153A (promoting enimity between different groups on grounds of religion, race) and Section 120B (criminal conspiracy).

However, when asked if the Police has named Thunberg in an FIR, Praveer Ranjan, Special Commissioner of Police (CP), Delhi Police countered reports and said, "We haven't named anybody in the FIR, it's only against the creators of toolkit which is a matter of investigation & Delhi Police will be investigating that case."

"Sections in FIR are 124 A IPC-spreading disaffection against Govt of India, it's regarding sedition, 153 A-promoting hatred amongst various communities on social/cultural/religious grounds, same is 153 & 120 B for criminal conspiracy to give shape to such a plan," Ranjan added.