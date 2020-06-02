We have to stabilize country's economy: Highlights of PM Modi's address at CII annual session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for the completion of 125 years.
While addressing Annual Session of the CII, PM Modi said "Today, on the one hand we've to save lives of our countrymen and on the other hand, we've to stabilize country's economy. In this situation, CII has started the talk of "Getting Growth Back" and I congratulate all the people of Indian industry for this." We have taken several decisions which will help the economy in the long run, he added.
"India will definitely get its growth back. I trust India's capability and crisis management. I also trust India's talent, technology, innovation and intellect. I have full faith farmers, SMEs, entrepreneurs and industry leaders. That's why I am saying yes, we will get our growth back," the Prime Minister said while addressing the 125th Annual Session of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).
PM Modi said that "I would go beyond 'Getting Growth Back' and I would say, Yes, we will definitely get our growth back."
While addressing annual session of the CII, PM Modi listed five key things to make India a self-reliant economy. PM Modi has said that five things are utmost important to make India a self-reliant economy. These are Intent, Inclusion, Investment, Infrastructure and Innovation.
"Intent, Inclusion, Investment, Infrastructure and Innovation— these five things are important to speed up India's development and make it 'atmanirbhar'. You will get a glimpse of these in the bold decisions recently taken by us", PM Modi said.
After Unlock-1 has been announced, this is the Prime Minister's first major speech on aspects relating to the Indian economy.
