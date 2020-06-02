We have to stabilize country's economy: Highlights of PM Modi's address at CII annual session

"India will definitely get its growth back. I trust India's capability and crisis management. I also trust India's talent, technology, innovation and intellect. I have full faith farmers, SMEs, entrepreneurs and industry leaders. That's why I am saying yes, we will get our growth back," the Prime Minister said while addressing the 125th Annual Session of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

While addressing annual session of the CII, PM Modi listed five key things to make India a self-reliant economy. PM Modi has said that five things are utmost important to make India a self-reliant economy. These are Intent, Inclusion, Investment, Infrastructure and Innovation.

"Intent, Inclusion, Investment, Infrastructure and Innovation— these five things are important to speed up India's development and make it 'atmanirbhar'. You will get a glimpse of these in the bold decisions recently taken by us", PM Modi said.

After Unlock-1 has been announced, this is the Prime Minister's first major speech on aspects relating to the Indian economy.