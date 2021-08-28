'We have to save our children': AIIMS' Dr Naveet Wig ahead of Delhi schools reopening

Dr Naveet Wig, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), on Saturday said that though children are fed up at home, it is important to look at the risks of attending schools as well. "We have to weigh the pros and cons. We know that children are fed up at home. But we have to look at risks as well. These children are not vaccinated. Once they go to school, we have to treat them as unvaccinated individuals," news agency ANI quoted Wig as saying.

Dr Naveet Wig said that respiratory hygiene, cleanliness, masks should be ensured in schools. "Children need their neurocognitive effects, their physical & mental health. We have to keep balance & ensure that test positivity rate is less than 0.5%. We have to save our children," he added.

His comments came ahead of the phase-wise reopening of schools in Delhi. In the wake of a decline in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi government on Friday said schools, colleges, and other educational institutes can resume physical classes in a phased manner, starting September 1. Classes 9 to 12 have been allowed from September 1, while Classes 6 to 8 are likely to be allowed from September 8.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has directed private, aided and unaided schools to vaccinate their teachers and staff ahead of the reopening.

A circular was issued in this connection by the Directorate of Education of the city government.

"It is the prime concern of Directorate of Education, GNCT of Delhi to ensure the vaccination of all teachers and staff working in schools of Delhi. Therefore, all the HOS/managers of private aided/unaided schools in Delhi, are hereby directed to ensure that their teachers and staff get vaccinated immediately," it read.

"In the above context, all the private aided/unaided schools are also advised to facilitate their teachers and staff by making special arrangements for vaccination at schools/cluster levels in consultation and coordination with concerned authorities," the circular said.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 05:21 PM IST