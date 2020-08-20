We have to fulfil our commitments before the Model Code of Conduct is enforced next month, says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Laying the foundations of 14,405 projects costing Rs 15,193 crores through video conference, Nitish Kumar directed the officers to hurry up as the dates of the elections for Bihar assembly would be announced in September.

"We have to fulfil our commitments before the Model Code of Conduct is enforced next month", Chief Minister Nitish Kumar told the officers on Thursday morning.

The new projects have been prepared by the rural works department to link all villages by metalled roads and provide piped drinking water supply in the villages.

Till last week, Nitish had either inaugurated or laid foundations of different schemes of road construction and building construction departments valued at Rs 25,000 crores. They were related to river overbridges and state highways in almost all parts of the state and building of the government offices.

Nitish said 69,000 kms length of rural roads would be constructed. He also laid foundations of 165 bridges.

Deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi said the forest and environment department would plant saplings of trees on either sides of the rural roads. He claimed facilities now available in the urban centres have reached rural areas reminding the PURA slogan of the former President APJ Abdul Kalam who had recommended providing urban facilities to rural areas.

Both JDU and BJP have started preparations for the campaign. On August 22 and August 23, state BJP executive will hold a virtual conference to prepare detailed strategy for the elections.

Meanwhile, BJP president J P Nadda and party general secretary in-charge Bhupender Yadav will also address the members. On June 7, Home Minister Amit Shah had launched party's campaign by addressing the first virtual conference of BJP leaders and workers in Bihar.