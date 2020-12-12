'We have taken initiatives to increase farmers' income': PM Modi bats for agrarian reforms amid kisan agitation

As protests continue in and around Delhi over the Centre's recently passed farm Acts, Prime Minister Modi on Saturday emphasised the benefits of the new laws.

"In a vibrant economy, when a sector grows, it has a direct influence of other sectors as well. Reforms that we are doing are removing needless frameworks. The agriculture sector is one such example," PM Modi said while addressing the 93rd Annual Convention of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

Expounding on this, he added that all "walls and obstacles" were now being removed. "After reforms, farmers will get new markets, options and more benefits of technology," the PM said.

He also said that farmers will gain from technological advances and investments as when one sector grows, its effect is seen on several other sectors.