'We have taken initiatives to increase farmers' income': PM Modi bats for agrarian reforms amid kisan agitation

As protests continue in and around Delhi over the Centre's recently passed farm Acts, Prime Minister Modi on Saturday emphasised the benefits of the new laws.
"In a vibrant economy, when a sector grows, it has a direct influence of other sectors as well. Reforms that we are doing are removing needless frameworks. The agriculture sector is one such example," PM Modi said while addressing the 93rd Annual Convention of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).
Expounding on this, he added that all "walls and obstacles" were now being removed. "After reforms, farmers will get new markets, options and more benefits of technology," the PM said.
He also said that farmers will gain from technological advances and investments as when one sector grows, its effect is seen on several other sectors.
The Prime Minister said that the government has taken several initiatives to increase the farmers' income, and improve their lives.
"Today farmers have options to sell their crops in mandis as well as to outside parties. Mandis are being modernised, farmers have now the option to sell their produce on digital platforms. We have taken all these initiatives to increase the farmers' income and make them more prosperous," he said.
In the meantime, the ongoing agitation continues to intensify. Farmers' unions have so far held six rounds of talks with the government, with no concrete consensus.
A increasing number of farmers are now making their way to the national capital, and on Saturday, the protesters made several toll booths 'free' and blocked roads in several areas, disrupting traffic. The protesting farmers have also announced their intention to block the Delhi-jaipur highway and eventually, launch a nation-wide agitation.
(With inputs from agencies)
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)