'We have not let anyone infiltrate our territory': Rajnath Singh in Jodhpur

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveils statue of Veer Durgadas Rathor in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. | Photo: File Image

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today said that India has not let anyone enter the borders of the country. "They say China did this, China did that, but there should be no politics whenever it is a matter of the honour of the country. We have not let anyone infiltrate into our territory" he said.

Rajnath Singh was in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, on Saturday for the unveiling of the statue of renowned Marwari warrior Veer Durgadas Rathor.

Addressing the ceremony there, the Defence Minister said, "one can say anything, but there are some incidents that are known to two or three people and I cannot make them public, but I can assure that you will feel proud if you know those things."

The Defence Minister further said that there is no difference between ‘said and done’ for the BJP leaders. They do what they promise.

“It is said that there is a difference in what the politicians say and what they do but BJP does what it says. We get this inspiration from the sons of the soils like Veer Durgadas Rathore," Singh said while quoting the character of Rathore.

"We all have to maintain harmony and brotherhood. Incidents like Udaipur (the beheading of Kanhiya Lal) disturb everyone. Such an incident is heart-wrenching. People of all religions should criticize it," said the Defence Minister adding that some forces are creating distance between Hindus and Muslims, "we have to stay away from them."

He further said that the government has created a foolproof security apparatus to ensure that no anti-India element can cast an evil eye on the sovereignty, unity and integrity of the country.

Singh asserted that the government accords top priority to the safety and security of the people of India and assured the nation that a befitting reply will be given to anyone who tries to disturb peace and harmony in the country.

He underlined the importance of achieving self-reliance in defence production to build a strong military and said that the Ministry of Defence has undertaken a number of reforms to manufacture indigenous weapons/platforms for the Armed Forces under the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’.

Singh added that due to the measures taken by the government in the last few years, India has leapfrogged to find a place among the top 25 defence exporters of the world. "By the end of this decade, India will not only make defence equipment for itself but also fulfil the needs of friendly foreign countries," he added.

He paid glowing tribute to Veer Durgadas Rathore on the occasion, terming him as the symbol of social harmony, honesty, bravery and devotion.

On reaching Jodhpur, Singh was greeted by Union Jal Shakti Mantri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Rajya Sabha MP Rajendra Gehlot, MP (Pali) PP Choudhary and Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Punia at the airport.

He held a formal meeting with the Air Force officials at the airforce station in Jodhpur and headed straight to the program venue. He also flagged off a Tiranga rally en route.

A 12 feet high and 1400-kg statue of Veer Durgadas Rathore has been installed by Dilip Karan Singh from Jalore district at his birthplace Salvan Kalan in Jodhpur and has been crafted by a Jaipur-based sculptor in ‘Ashtadhatu’.

