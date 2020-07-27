'We have no idea who is advising him': As Rahul Gandhi continues to spar with BJP, concern among party members

Rahul Gandhi on Monday locked heads with the BJP yet again over the Galwan Valley Clash. He had said that he was not going to lie about Chinese transgressions in eastern Ladakh even if it costs him politically. In his response, Rao told a press conference at the BJP headquarters here that Gandhi has again insulted the sacrifices of 20 soldiers in Ladakh with his statements.
"Rahul Gandhi has not learnt from his mistakes. He had insulted our soldiers at the time of the surgical strike, the Balakot airstrike and now again he has insulted them," Rao said. He further said that Rahul Gandhi's political career ended in 2019 after he insulted the soldiers.
Against this backdrop, an NDTV report paints a concerning picture. While Chidambaram in a press conference said that Gandhi does not take his counsel in case of his video evidence series against the BJP, another party leader told the publication that "he does not talk to us". Nor, the sources said, do they have any idea who is advising Gandhi.
Recent events may be driving the confusion among a faction of the party. The current Rajasthan crisis, the exit of Congress leaders in Madhya Pradesh -- including Jyotiraditya Scindia -- have reportedly alarmed many.
Many of the critics from within the party however feel that Sonia Gandhi makes a much more concerted effort to take the opinion and advice of fellow party leaders into consideration.
"He (Rahul Gandhi) probably thinks we are useless people and his advisors know best," one leader told NDTV.
(With inputs from agencies)
