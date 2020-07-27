'We have no idea who is advising him': As Rahul Gandhi continues to spar with BJP, concern among party members

Against this backdrop, an NDTV report paints a concerning picture. While Chidambaram in a press conference said that Gandhi does not take his counsel in case of his video evidence series against the BJP, another party leader told the publication that "he does not talk to us". Nor, the sources said, do they have any idea who is advising Gandhi.

Recent events may be driving the confusion among a faction of the party. The current Rajasthan crisis, the exit of Congress leaders in Madhya Pradesh -- including Jyotiraditya Scindia -- have reportedly alarmed many.

Many of the critics from within the party however feel that Sonia Gandhi makes a much more concerted effort to take the opinion and advice of fellow party leaders into consideration.

"He (Rahul Gandhi) probably thinks we are useless people and his advisors know best," one leader told NDTV.