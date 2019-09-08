We have lost the legend, the doyen, of the legal fraternity: BCI Chairman

New Delhi: The Bar Council of India (BCI) offered condolences to the family of veteran criminal lawyer and former Law and Company Affairs Minister Ram Jethmalani, who passed away at his residence here on Sunday and said the legal fraternity had lost its legend.

"We have lost the legend, the doyen, of the legal fraternity. Jethmalani was a gigantic legal luminary. He was a revered and respected figure, both by the bar and the Bench, due to his vast knowledge," BCI chairman Manan Kumar Mishra said.

"Even though his forte was criminal law, he had appeared in many high profile civil cases," Mishra said. Jethmalani was also former chairman of the BCI.

The BCI recalled how Jethmalani had walked into limelight with his appearance in a sensational case in 1959. Jethmalani, 96, was undergoing treatment for age-related problems. His health had deteriorated over the past two weeks.