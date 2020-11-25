'We fish for criminals of all kinds': UP police shares video highlighting efforts to safeguard Haiderpur wetland

In Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district lies a massive wetland that houses hundreds of species of birds. Haiderpur wetland is a part of the Hastinapur Wildlife Sanctuary and sees many migratory birds flocking to it during the winter season. Fed by the Ganga and Solani river it is spread over 1,214 hectares.

However, the presence of countless bird species, as well as other animals has brought to the fore issues such as poaching and illegal fishing. According to a recent article in Down To Earth, the bird species found in the area has been steadily rising, going from 174 species in June 2019 to around 295 species recently. Alongside, creatures such as turtles and dolphins also frequent the area.