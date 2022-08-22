We don't see him as PM: JDU leader Lalan Singh after Tejashwi Yadav pitches Nitish Kumar for 2024 | - PTI

A day after Tejashwi Yadav, the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, called Nitish Kumar a "strong candidate" for the PM's post in 2024, JDU chief Lalan Singh said that they don't see him as Prime Minister.

As per the report by NDTV, he also said that if the opposition defeats the BJP in 2024 then "anybody can become Prime Minister".

Earlier also, Kumar had clarified that he doesn't want to be the part of the race.

Here's what Tejashwi Yadav had said:

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar could emerge as a "strong candidate" for prime minister in 2024 if opposition parties agreed to consider him for the job, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said on Sunday.

Kumar, who recently swapped alliance partners by dumping the Bharatiya Janata Party and returning -- for a second time -- to the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, enjoys "immense goodwill" on the ground, Yadav told PTI in an interview.

The coming to power of the Mahagathbandhan, which now comprises the JD(U), the RJD, the Congress and several small parties in Bihar, "augurs well for opposition unity", said Yadav who has made a comeback as deputy chief minister in Bihar's new government.

"It signals that most of the Opposition parties recognise the larger challenge before the country -- the hegemony of the BJP, where on the back of money, media, and (administrative) machinery power, they are determined to stamp out all diversity from the Indian society as well as from the political spectrum," the RJD leader told PTI.

(With inputs from agencies)