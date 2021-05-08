'We do this as friends of India': As COVID-19 cases surge, VP Kamala Harris says US 'determined to help'

Asserting that the welfare of India is critically important to the United States, US Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday said Washington is determined to New Delhi in "its hour of need" amid a COVID-19 surge in the country.

Addressing an event, Harris said that the surge of COVID-19 infections and deaths in India is nothing "short of heartbreaking".

"As many of you know, generations of my family come from India. My mother was born and raised in India. And I have family members who live in India today. The welfare of India is critically important to the United States," she said, while addressing the event titled: 'Bolstering US COVID-19 Relief Effort in India: Perspectives from the Diaspora'.

The Vice President extended deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones to the COVID-19.

Harris reminded that India sent assistance when US hospital beds were stretched and now Washington is determined to help India "as friends, as members of Asian Quad and as part of the global community".

"At the beginning of the pandemic, when our hospital beds were stretched, India sent assistance. Today, we're determined to help India in its hour of need. We do this as friends of India, as members of the Asian Quad and as part of the global community. I believe that if we continue to work together - across nations and sectors - we will all get through this," she said.