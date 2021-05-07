We can dodge third COVID-19 wave: Centre's top scientific advisor

NEW DELHI: At last, there is something reassuring from the government.

According to Prof K Vijay Raghavan, the principal scientific advisor to the Centre, the projection is that India can escape the much dreaded third wave of Corona.

“If we take strong measures, the third wave may not happen in all the places or anywhere at all. It depends much on how effectively the guidelines are implemented at the local, the state and the city level -- everywhere,’’ he explained at a briefing.

Only two days back Prof Raghavan had said it is inevitable that India will see a third wave of Covid-19.

Further, Maharashtra is struggling with the highest active COVID caseload in the country with 6,41, 281 cases but some of its districts, including Mumbai and Nashik, are showing a continued decline.

PLATEAU: At the briefing on the COVID 19 situation on Friday, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Health, Arti Ahuja, said, “We are seeing a plateau in Maharashtra. Mumbai has had a very steep decline from 48,000 cases to 10,000 cases. In Nashik, we had 38,000 cases which have now come down to 25,000. Thane which had 35,000 has come down to 20,000 and Latur has come down from 11,000 to 7,000.’’

At the same time, Solapur in Maharashtra and Faridabad in Haryana are among the 15 districts in the country which have shown a steep upward trend in the last two weeks.

The government also allayed apprehensions about the fate of incoming foreign aid for COVID 19 and said that every consignment is reaching the target beneficiaries. Dr Dammu Ravi, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, said that the distribution and allocation made by the Health Ministry is shared by India with foreign governments abroad so that they are fully aware of how their donation is being used by India and reaching the people.“ Let me assure you that not even one consignment has remained at airport or seaports. They have been directly loaded from the airport to the distribution locations in real time for immediate use. Every consignment is tracked, and it is ensured that it is properly used.”