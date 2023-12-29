'We Are United': JD(U)'s KC Tyagi As Nitish Replaces Lalan Singh As Party President

Administrator

Janata Dal (United) senior leader KC Tyagi on Friday said the Nitish Kumar-led party was united. The statement came in response to media queries regarding the resignation of Lalan Singh as party president, with Kumar coming back to the helm of the orgnaisation.

"Janata Dal is united. We don't just have 'united' in our name, but we are united otherwise as well. The BJP-inspired propaganda was running for the last few days. They must have been disdappointed today," Tyagi said.

He also went on to add that accepting caste- based census has now become compulsion, whether for the Congress or the BJP.

“It is a compulsion for both the BJP and the Congress today that they have to accept caste- based census. This was not possible even 15 years back. If INDIA alliance comes to power, the foremost agenda will be to implement a caste- based census and there are no doubts about it,” Tyagi said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Nitish becomes JD(U) president again

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was elected Janata Dal (United) president on Friday at the meeting of the party's national executive which lauded his role in bringing together opposition parties and spearheading the demand for caste census.

Party's chief spokesperson K C Tyagi said Kumar has agreed to take over the mantle from Lalan Singh.

Lalan Singh stepped down and proposed Nitish's name

Singh stepped down at the closed-door meeting and proposed Kumar's name, saying his leadership will be needed at this crucial juncture in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls while he will be busy fighting his own election. He currently represents Munger constituency in Lok Sabha.

(With inputs from PTI)