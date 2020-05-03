We are proud of Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, say wife and daughter of officer who was killed by terrorists in Handwara

Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, Commanding Officer of 21 Rashtriya Rifles unit, was one of the five security personnel killed in an encounter with terrorists at a village in north Kashmir's Handwara area.

Originally from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, Colonel Ashutosh Sharma is survived by his wife Pallavi and a 12-year-old daughter Tamanna. The family now lives in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

When Colonel Sharma's mortal remains were brought on Sunday to Jaipur, his wife Pallavi and daughter Tamanna said that they were proud of him.

"It's not that one can serve the country only by joining Army. One should be good human&responsible citizen. Everyone must do their work with responsibility in whichever field they go," added Colonel Sharma's wife Pallavi.

Col Ashutosh Sharma had been twice decorated with gallantry medals for exemplary bravery in counter-terrorist missions and he had been serving in the Kashmir valley for a long time.

Besides Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, Major Anuj Sood and Sub-Inspector of JKP Shakeel Qazi, Naik Rajesh and Lance Naik Dinesh were also killed in a joint operation of Indian Army and the J&K police. Reportedly, the security forces also managed to gun down two militants, one of whom has been identified as Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Haider.

Meannwhile, CDS Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said, "The operations highlight the determination of the security forces to safeguard the lives of the people. Commanding Officer leading from the front along with other personnel of the unit and J&K Police have laid down their lives, living up to the motto; Service Before Self."

He said the armed forces are proud of their courage as they have successfully eliminated the terrorists. We salute these brave personnel and express our deep-felt condolences for the bereaved families, he said.

(With Input from Agencies and Sangeeta Pranvendra)