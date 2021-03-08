'We are in end game of COVID-19 pandemic': Union health minister Harsh Vardhan

"We are in the end game of the COVID-19 pandemic in India" and to succeed at this stage politics should be kept out the COVID-19 vaccination drive, said Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday. He said people should trust the science behind vaccines and ensure that their near and dear ones get vaccinated on time.

Speaking at the Delhi Medical Association's (DMA's) 62nd Annual Conference, Vardhan said over 2 crore COVID-19 vaccine shots have been administered so far and the vaccination rate has been increased to 15 lakhs per day.

"Unlike most other countries, we have a steady supply of COVID-19vaccines that are safe with proven immunogenicity and efficacy. Based on the initial results, these Made in India vaccines have shown some of the lowest adverse events following immunization anywhere in the world," he said.