‘We are honoured to have you as our PM’: Twitterati praise PM Narendra Modi plogging at Mamallapuram beach

"Plogging at a beach in Mamallapuram this morning. It lasted for over 30 minutes. Also handed over my 'collection' to Jeyaraj, who is a part of the hotel staff. Let us ensure our public places are clean and tidy! Let us also ensure we remain fit and healthy," Modi's tweeted along with a 3-minute video of him cleaning up the beach. "Refreshing walk and exercises in Mamallapuram, along the scenic coast," Modi tweeted.

Twitterati praised PM Narendra Modi for cleaning shores of Kovalam beach. He was lauded for leading from the front in giving importance to the cleanliness agenda. Here's how netizens reacted: