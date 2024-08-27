'We Aim To Fight Against BJP Like A Consolidated Front,' Says Former J&K CM Omar Abdullah While Commenting On Seat-Sharing Deal With Congress

Anantnag (J&K): National Conference Vice President, Omar Abdullah, on Tuesday, said that together with Congress, they aim to fight against the BJP like a consolidated front.

"Today is the last day to file nominations for the first phase. We have given our manifesto and roadmap. We have decided on a seat-sharing agreement with Congress. We aim to fight against the BJP like a consolidated front so that the possibility of success increases further. We regret that in the seat-sharing some people were left out who wanted to contest in these elections," he said.

The National Conference (NC) will contest 51 of 90 seats and Congress 32 according to the seat-sharing pact reached by the two parties for the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

The National Conference (NC) will contest 51 of 90 seats and Congress 32 according to the seat-sharing pact reached by the two parties for the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir. The two parties will also have a "friendly contest" on five seats.

The two parties have left one seat each for CPI(M) and Panthers Party.

National Conference Announces Names Of 18 Candidates For 2024 J&K Assembly Elections

The National Conference announced its list of 18 candidates, while the Congress announced its first list of nine candidates.

BJP Releases Its Revised List

The BJP on Monday released its first list of candidates for the Jammu and Kashmir elections. The party subsequently declared its candidate from Konkernag seat also naming a total of 16 candidates.

The list features candidates from both the Jammu and Kashmir regions.

About Upcoming Assembly Elections In J&K

Polling in Jammu and Kashmir will be conducted in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1. The counting of votes will take place on October 4.

Voting will be held for 90 assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir. According to the Election Commission, the Union Territory has 88.06 lakh electors.