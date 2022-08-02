WBSSC scam: Woman hurls shoe at Partha Chatterjee, says 'would have been happier if...'; watch video

To vent anger on WBSCC scam accused Partha Chatterjee, a woman in Bengal on Tuesday hurled a shoe at the former minister while he was being taken to the ED office from ECI Hospital. The woman after hurling shoe at Chhaterjee walked barefoot and said that she would have been happier if the footwear would have hit Partha's head.

According to a report, the name of the woman is Shubhra Gharvi and a resident of Amtala.

The incident took place when Partha was being taken out after a health check as he was brought to Joka for medical examination. The woman also has come at the same hospital for health check-up. However, as soon as she saw Partha, she removed two shoes from her feet and hurled it at Partha.

"I had come to throw my shoe on him. He has taken money from poor people. I would have been happier if the shoe would have hit him on his head," the woman was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), probing the multi-crore teacher recruitment scam, today conducted search operations at two flats and another shop allegedly linked to Arpita Mukherjee, aide of the former TMC minister.

Sleuths of ED raided two flats in South Kolkata - one on Panditiya Road and the other in Madurdaha - during the day, along with another nail art shop in the northern part of the city, according to PTI.

ED had earlier recovered around Rs 50 crore in cash, along with jewellery, from her two apartments in Tollygunge and Belghoria areas.

Both Chatterjee and Mukherjee were arrested by the ED on July 23 in connection with its probe into the scam. They will be produced before a PMLA court again on Wednesday, with the 10-day ED custody coming to an end. Chatterjee, who has been relieved of his ministerial duties, had said on a past occasion that he was a "victim of a conspiracy" and expressed displeasure over the TMC's action to suspend him and remove him from organisational posts.

(with agency inputs)