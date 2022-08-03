WBSSC Scam: Special Court extends ED custody of Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee by 2 days

WBSSC Scam: Special Court sends Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee to 2-day ED custody | File

A Special Court in Kolkata on Wednesday extended the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of former West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee by two days in connection with the SSC recruitment scam.

Confirming the order, the lawyer of Partha Chatterjee said the former minister will be produced again before the court on August 5.

“We have appealed for bail as Chatterjee is an aged person and we even said that he will cooperate with the probe and will also abide by the restrictions that court will say. But now the court has given two more days of ED custody and we will have to wait for August 5,” said Chatterjee’s lawyer.

Arpita’s lawyer Niladri Bhattacharya said that the court has allowed her to meet with her lawyer for 15 minutes till she is in ED custody.

However, the central agency had prayed for three days of ED custody for Arpita and four days of custody for Chatterjee.

The ED before the court had mentioned that though Arpita is ‘cooperating’ with the agency, Chatterjee is not.

“We have found several more flats registered under Arpita’s name and also found another company called ‘APA Utility Services’ registered under both Chatterjee and Arpita and both have 50 per cent partnership in the company. At least five flats are registered under this company,” said ED officials before the court.

The ED officials also claimed that more ED custody is needed to ascertain total properties of both the accused and the need of face to face interrogation of both Chatterjee and Arpita was also mentioned before the court.

Meanwhile, ED officials also raided several properties of Arpita and Chatterjee in Birbhum district’s Shantiniketan.

The ED sources confirmed that a new bank account of Arpita in Shantiniketan has also been found during the raids.

While searching the farmhouse ‘APA’, ED officials saw that a part of the garden was dug up and after ED officials dug it more to find out if anything was hidden there.