WBSSC scam: Raid at another Kolkata flat linked to ex-TMC minister Partha Chatterjee, aide Arpita Mukherjee

In the latest development in West Bengal teacher recruitment scam, the Enforcement Directorate is conducting search at an apartment in South Kolkata today, according to a NDTV report.

A locksmith was called in as the apartment in Fort Oasis complex was locked.

Since the arrests on July 23, there have been multiple raids on flats linked to Arpita Mukherjee across Kolkata, in which around Rs 50 core cash has been seized. The probe agency claims it's linked to bribes for appointments of teachers and other staff when former TMC leader Partha Chatterjee, a Trinamool Congress leader, was Education Minister in 2016.

Partha headed industry ministry until last week, before CM Mamata Banerjee sacked him and suspended him from the party too. Trinamool has alleged that the ED is being misused by the BJP-led central government, and has demanded a time-bound probe.

Bengal cabinet reshuffle amid scam:

Banerjee on Wednesday carried out a major reshuffle of her cabinet dropping four ministers, as nine people including Babul Supriyo, former BJP central minister, were sworn in.

Banerjee changed the portfolios of nearly half the members of the ministerial council in one of the biggest reshuffles of the cabinet since her party, the Trinamool Congress, came to power for the first time in the state in 2011.

The first ministerial rejig since the TMC stormed back to power for the third consecutive term in May last year, came when the party is facing a crisis over the arrest of Partha Chatterjee.

Supriyo was allocated Information Technology and Electronics, one of the departments held by Chatterjee. The singer-turned-politician also got the Tourism portfolio.

Satyajit Barman was made the new Minister of State in the Education department, replacing Paresh Adhikary. The latter whose name also cropped up in the scam was shunted out. Banerjee had on Monday carried out a major overhaul in her party.

Besides Supriyo, four others - Udayan Guha, Partha Bhowmick, Snehasis Chakraborty and Pradip Mazumdar - were sworn in as cabinet ministers by Governor La Ganesan.

