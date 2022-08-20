WBSSC scam: Partha Chatterjee taken to SSKM hospital for medical check-up | ANI Photo

Kolkata: Suspended TMC leader and former minister Partha Chatterjee on Saturday was taken to a state government-run hospital after he complained of sudden sickness.

After being treated, the doctors of SSKM hospital said that he is ‘fit’ and there is ‘no’ reason for him to get hospitalized.

According to hospital sources, Chatterjee complained of leg pain and breathlessness.

“In keeping with his body weight he might have leg pain as there is no exercise being done. But there is no serious ailments for which he needs to be hospitalized,” said the sources.

It may be noted that following a request from the Presidency Correctional Home, a team of doctors from SSKM hospital on August 13 visited the correctional home for a medical check-up of Chatterjee.

After over three hours of examination and contradicting AIIMS Bhubaneswar’s report, the medical team of SSKM said that Chatterjee’s treatment is ‘not possible’ in the jail medical hospital.

Meanwhile, at a time when the Trinamool Congress had distanced itself from Chatterjee, the suspended leader on Saturday while going out from the hospital claimed that he has full ‘faith’ in his party.

“I have full faith in my party and I will be with my party,” stated Chatterjee.

It is pertinent to mention that Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee is under Judicial custody for their connection in the WBSSC scam till August 31.