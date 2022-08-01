WBSSC Scam: Partha Chatterjee not cooperating in probe, says ED

Partha Chatterjee | (PTI Photo)

Kolkata: Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday once again complained that former TMC leader Partha Chatterjee is not cooperating with its investigation into the multi-crore teacher recruitment scam in the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC).

“He has said that he is a victim of a conspiracy and also that the money recovered from his close aide Arpita Mukherjee’s houses is not his but he is not disclosing the sources of the money,” said the ED sources.

The ED sources also confirmed that Chatterjee will be produced before a special court on August 3 and also that the central agency will inform the court that he is not cooperating in the investigation.

“Not just in interrogation but we have also video recordings of Chatterjee in his spare time. He is demanding food not mentioned in the diet chart and is also not taking proper medicines. We will produce everything before the court,” further added the ED sources.

Sources of the central agency also added that Chatterjee’s close aide Arpita Mukherjee is cooperating in the probe and also that in the next step of interrogation, both Chatterjee and Arpita will be quizzed together.

Meanwhile, BJP staged a demonstration outside Parliament demanding resignation of Mamata Banerjee over the SSC scam.

With chants of ‘Chor dhoro, jail bhoro’ (Catch the thieves and put behind bars), state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar alleged that the cash and gold recovered behind the WBSSC recruitment scam has involvement of many more party workers.

“In TMC everything is decided by party supremo Mamata Banerjee. It is not possible for Chatterjee alone to build so much property. Everyone in TMC are thieves,” said Majumdar.

In a latest development, the ED officials late on Monday evening once again visited Arpita Mukherjee's Belgharia flat, where they had recovered almost Rs 28 crore cash and six kg gold last week, to take CCTV footage.

According to an eyewitness, the ED officials had also taken other important things which they cannot disclose since the probe is going on.