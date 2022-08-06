WBSSC Scam: Partha Chatterjee expresses remorse, Aripta Mukherjee breaks down on first night in judicial custody

Partha Chatterjee | (PTI Photo)

Kolkata: On his first night in judicial custody, according to police sources, suspended TMC leader Partha Chatterjee claimed that "he would not have faced this day if he had not joined politics leaving corporate job".

Chatterjee is kept in a separate cell in block 2 of Presidency Correctional Home and was made to stay like other prisoners.

He was given blankets to sleep on the floor, food and necessary medicines.

In this block, other prisoners include ponzi scam kingpins and other people associated with noteworthy crimes.

Meanwhile, Chatterjee’s close aide Arpita Mukherjee is kept in a separate room in Alipore Women Correctional Home. She refused to take dinner last night and reportedly broke down, sources said.

Normally prisoners with ‘good conduct’ are kept in room where Arpita is kept.

Earlier on Friday, the Special PMLA court judge Jibon Kumar Sadhu remanded the duo to 14 days of judicial custody in connection with the Enforcement Department’s (ED) ongoing probe in the teacher recruitment scam in the state. They will be again produced before the court on August 18.

The court has also allowed the ED officials to quiz the two even during jail custody.

ED lawyer Abhijit Bhadra said that the quizzing will be going on as Chatterjee didn’t say anything. According to Bhadra, it is just the ‘beginning’ of the quizzing.