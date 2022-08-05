WBSSC Scam: Kolkata court sends Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee to judicial custody till August 18

Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee | File Photo

A Kolkata Court on Friday sent former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee to judicial custody till August 18 in connection with the School Service Commission appointments scam.

The ED prayed for 14 days' judicial remand of Chatterjee and Mukherjee before the court.

The ED counsel also prayed for the court's permission to interrogate the two accused in the correctional home over new revelations in the case.

Mukherjee's lawyer, meanwhile, told the court that there was a threat to her life. "We want a division 1 prisoner category for her. Her food & water need to be tested first & then should be given," he said. The ED advocate also supported that there's a threat to her security.

Praying for Chatterjee's bail, his lawyer submitted that he is an ordinary person now and will not abscond.

"He is not an influential person anymore and is also willing to consider giving up his MLAship," Chatterjee's lawyer said.

Chatterjee has been relieved of his ministerial duties by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while Trinamool Congress has removed him from all posts he held in the party.

The ED has claimed that out of the 15 days that Chatterjee has been in its custody, at least two days were wasted owing to his admission to the state-run SSKM hospital.

Chatterjee and Mukherjee have been in ED remand since their arrest on July 23. The ED has claimed to have recovered Rs 49.8 crore in cash, a huge quantity of jewellery and gold bars from flats owned by Mukherjee, besides documents of properties and of a company joint held by the two accused.

(With PTI inputs)