WBJEE 2020 results: Scores to be out tomorrow; check wbjeeb.nic.in for more details

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEE) will announce the state Join Entrance Examination (JEE) 2020 results tomorrow/August 7.

As per the report by the Indian Express, WBJEE Chairman, Malayendu Saha confirmed the declaration date.

Students can check their results on the official website wbjee.nic.in. The counselling schedule will be announced next week and the results will be announced via press conference from the board

In 2020, around 1.1 lakh candidates appeared for the engineering entrance examination that was conducted on February 2.